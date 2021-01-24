scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read

Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in Alibaug on Sunday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 24, 2021 7:34:26 pm
varun dhawan and natasha dalal weddingVarun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday. The traditional Hindu wedding was held at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug.

The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoa Morani and Kunal Kohli were among the celebrities who became a part of Varun and Natasha’s D-Day.

ALSO READ |liveVarun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal

Reportedly, Varun and Natasha will host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on February 2.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

bernie sanders, bernie memes
The Bernie meme bandwagon: Deepika, Priyanka, Ryan Reynolds participate

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement