Varun Dhawan thanks Nach Punjaabban singer Abrar Ul Haq for the ‘amazing’ song, says ‘they bought the rights’

Ever since the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo dropped online, the film’s now popular track ‘Nach Punjaabban’ has been courting some controversy. The original singer of the song Abrar Ul Haq accused Dharma Productions of stealing the number and claimed that he had not sold the rights. Now, the film’s actor Varun Dhawan, in a recent interview, has said that the music company T-Series bought the rights to the song. Varun also thanked the Pakistani creator for his music.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Varun said, “I want to say to Abrar that he sung the song so well, the original one. It is amazing, outstanding and we loved it. Our music company, they bought the rights and now our song is doing so well so thank you.”

Soon after the release of the song, Abrar said on Twitter, “I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

Later T-Series claimed that they had indeed bought the right and released a statement saying, “All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents.”

In a video shared on Twitter, Abrar claimed that song “belongs to me and I’ll get it back, God willing, and I’m coming to the court.” He added that Karan Johar and T-Series had stolen his song and merely giving credit is not enough as he did not give anyone the right to use the track.

Nach Punjaabban has been trending on social media platforms for weeks now and many from Bollywood have been creating reels performing the hook step of the track.

JugJuggJeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta is set to release on June 24. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli among others.