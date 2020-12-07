Varun Dhawan tests positive for COVID-19

Varun Dhawan was filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo when he contracted coronavirus. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has tested positive for coronavirus. Varun took to Instagram on Monday to share that he contracted the virus while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Varun Dhawan posted on Instagram, “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time 🙏🤍 thank u.”

The statement follows reports which suggested Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and director Raj Mehta contracted coronavirus on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. While Anil took to Twitter on December 4 to refute the reports, saying he has tested negative for COVID-19, sources close to the Kapoor family said Neetu’s test results came out positive.

All the actors and the crew were tested for coronavirus before they started work on Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Neetu Kapoor had shared a photo before beginning the shoot and had mentioned they all were “Covid tested and safe.”

