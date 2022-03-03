scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Varun Dhawan’s fan offers him jewellery from her store, he says ‘Free sona mat do’. Watch

In a new video, a fan invited Varun Dhawan to her jewellery store and said that she would not charge him if he wanted to buy something.

Updated: March 3, 2022 8:55:58 am
Varun DhawanVarun Dhawan was touched by a recent fan interaction (Photo: Instagram/ Varun Dhawan)

Actor Varun Dhawan was rather touched when a fan offered him free jewellery from their store. A paparazzi account shared a video, in which Varun is standing outside his car, when the person comes to take photos with him, and later invites him to their store saying that he would not have to pay if he wishes to buy something. Varun is a little stumped and says, “Arre free sona mat do (Don’t give free gold).”

Fans were impressed and commented on the video, praising Varun for his ‘humble and down-to-earth’ attitude. “He is very down-t0-earth,” one wrote, while another added, “He is the nicest man.” “Such a humble and genuine man,” a third wrote. “He seems to be really genuine, ” one fan mentioned. Others found the excited fan rather sweet.

 

Varun Dhawan is known to indulge his fans with selfies patiently, including dance with them as well. Last year, he had shared a dance reel himself with a fan as they grooved to the beats of Husn Hai Suhana from his film Coolie No. 1. The fan who posted the reel wrote, “It was insanely nice to meet you in person…” Varun shared the story on his Instagram and wrote, “Was lovely seeing you and thank you for making me dance in Russia. Didn’t know the song was so popular here.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake in 2020. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, which stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as well. Apart from this, he has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a comedy, directed by Raj Mehta. The film stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Manish Paul. The film is expected to release on June 4, 2022.

