Varun Dhawan talks about films with ‘cringeworthy VFX’ during Bhediya promotions, Kriti Sanon looks on awkwardly

Actor Varun Dhawan admitted that he has been a part of films with poor VFX and has been compelled to praise them during promotions. The actor was promoting his upcoming film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, who incidentally is also part of the mythological drama Adipurush. The trailer of the film received immense backlash for its VFX. After the disappointing reaction to the trailer, Adipurush was pushed from January 2023 to June 2023.

Speaking about VFX quality in films, Varun Dhawan said, “Indian cinema, we are ready for this and we are not going to settle for less. I have starred in a film where the VFX has been cringeworthy, of course during promotions I would have said that—but obviously, no one will criticise it then. There have been cringeworthy moments in VFX, but I haven’t done them. But I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. So I feel that I am more responsible.” While he was speaking, Kriti Sanon smiled awkwardly and looked away and whispered something to the person sitting next to her.

Filmmaker Om Raut had earlier defended the VFX of Adipurush saying that the film was meant for the big screen and that a small teaser on YouTube couldn’t capture the scale. “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour,” he had said. Later, he released a statement announcing that the film had been pushed to June 2023, so that the team could ‘do full justice’ to the vision of Lord Rama.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the horror comedy Bhediya, which is reportedly part of the ‘Stree universe’. In the film, Varun Dhawan is bitten by a werewolf, which gives him superpowers. Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release on November 25.