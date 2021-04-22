Varun Dhawan takes on Instagram user who asked him not to show his privilege: ‘I have lost people to Covid’

Varun Dhawan was spotted at Mumbai airport with his wife Natasha Dalal as they returned from Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After wrapping up the Arunachal Pradesh schedule for his upcoming horror film Bhediya, Varun Dhawan has returned to Mumbai. He and his wife Natasha Dalal were spotted at Mumbai airport late on Wednesday night.

At the airport, when paparazzi surrounded the couple for pictures, Varun is seen telling them to maintain distance as a precautionary measure to keep Covid-19 infections at bay. He is also seen telling one photographer to wear his mask.

When this videos made it to various social media platforms, one Instagram user, who thought that Varun was returning from a vacation with Natasha, commented, “Stop over showing your privilege when people in your country are dying.”

To this, Varun was quick to clarify that he was returning from his professional assignment. “Well, your assumption is wrong. I was shooting my film and not on holiday. And what do you mean ‘Gave them a chance?’ How do you not give them a chance? I have people who have also lost their life in covid. So please keep you assumptions to yourself,” the actor wrote.

Varun Dhawan lost his aunt last year due to Covid-19 related complications in the US.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in his father, David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, for which he was shooting in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro, a Covid-free town for over two months now. The actor has also wrapped up Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.