Varun Dhawan’s sweet encounter with a specially-abled fan at JugJugg Jeeyo event hailed by netizens: ‘Golden heart man’

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved young stars in Bollywood today. The actor was recently spotted at a mall in Thane with JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani as the two promoted their upcoming film. While on stage, Varun left fans impressed with his dance moves. He also won hearts with his sweet gesture. In a video, now doing viral on social media, the actor is seen interacting with a specially-abled fan, who came to meet him. As they posed for pictures, the young boy planted a kiss on Varun’s cheeks. He in return kissed the joyous boy’s hands and shared a few words of encouragement.

Varun Dhawan‘s gesture left a heartening impact on his fans as they showered him with praises. “Golden heart man VD,” wrote a social media user, while another wrote, “So sweet VD .” Many also called him ‘down to earth’ and ‘most humble actor’. The bystanders around can also be heard shouting his name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

In another video shared from the same event, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are seen dancing to the “Nach Punjaabban” song on the stage. As the Student of the Year captures the fun with his mobile phone, Kiara does the hook step for his video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Recently, Varun Dhawan had also stepped up to help a fan after she alleged that she and her mother are victims of domestic violence. The female fan took to Twitter to reach out and shared that her father abuses and beats them. She added that he doesn’t let her eat any food and uses “curse words” and abusive language.

On the work front, Varun is awaiting the Jugjugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The Raj Mehta directorial will hit theatres on June 24. Apart from Jugjugg Jeeyo, Varun also has Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.