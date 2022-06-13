scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Varun Dhawan’s sweet encounter with a specially-abled fan at JugJugg Jeeyo event hailed by netizens: ‘Golden heart man’

At the sidelines of JugJugg Jeeyo's promotional event, Varun Dhawan's gesture of personally met a specially-abled fans won hearts over the internet.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 13, 2022 2:46:48 pm
varun dhawan, jugjugg jeeyoVarun Dhawan interacts with his fan at JugJugg Jeeyo event.

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved young stars in Bollywood today. The actor was recently spotted at a mall in Thane with JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani as the two promoted their upcoming film. While on stage, Varun left fans impressed with his dance moves. He also won hearts with his sweet gesture. In a video, now doing viral on social media, the actor is seen interacting with a specially-abled fan, who came to meet him. As they posed for pictures, the young boy planted a kiss on Varun’s cheeks. He in return kissed the joyous boy’s hands and shared a few words of encouragement.

Varun Dhawan‘s gesture left a heartening impact on his fans as they showered him with praises. “Golden heart man VD,” wrote a social media user, while another wrote, “So sweet VD .” Many also called him ‘down to earth’ and ‘most humble actor’. The bystanders around can also be heard shouting his name.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

In another video shared from the same event, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are seen dancing to the “Nach Punjaabban” song on the stage. As the Student of the Year captures the fun with his mobile phone, Kiara does the hook step for his video.

Also Read |Varun Dhawan gives a tour of his house, channels Upside-Down horrors in new Stranger Things 4 promo video. Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

Recently, Varun Dhawan had also stepped up to help a fan after she alleged that she and her mother are victims of domestic violence. The female fan took to Twitter to reach out and shared that her father abuses and beats them. She added that he doesn’t let her eat any food and uses “curse words” and abusive language.

Best of Express Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI projectPremium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI project
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...Premium
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 monthsPremium
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 months
More Premium Stories >>
Read Here |Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who alleges abuses by her father: ‘Extremely serious matter…’

On the work front, Varun is awaiting the Jugjugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The Raj Mehta directorial will hit theatres on June 24. Apart from Jugjugg Jeeyo, Varun also has Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Navya Naveli Nanda, Mouni Roy, 8 celebrity photos
Vicky Kaushal, Navya Naveli Nanda, Mouni Roy: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement