Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Varun Dhawan supports Samantha Ruth Prabhu, slams Twitter handle that said she’s ‘lost charm and glow’: ‘Feel bad for you son, glow is available on Instagram’

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth prabhu are set to work together in Citadel. Samantha also called out the tweet and hoped the writer doesn't ever suffer what she has been through.

Varun Dhawan has slammed an insensitive tweet against actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)
Varun Dhawan supports Samantha Ruth Prabhu, slams Twitter handle that said she’s ‘lost charm and glow’: ‘Feel bad for you son, glow is available on Instagram’
Actor Varun Dhawan has come out in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu after a Twitter handle claimed that she lost her ‘charm and glow’ after her myositis diagnosis. Posting pictures of hers from the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam on Monday, the Twitter handle had captioned, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again (sic).”

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to pity tweet about her ‘lost charm and glow’ after myositis: ‘I pray you never have to go through…’

Varun, who is set to work with Samantha in Prime Video’s Citadel India, quote tweeted the post, slamming it for being insensitive and called it a sad attempt at “clickbait”.

“U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing,” he tweeted.

Samantha too, called out the Tweet and hoped the writer doesn’t ever suffer what she has been through. “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow,” she wrote.

Last year, the actor had revealed that she was under treatment for the autoimmune disease myositis. Samantha dubbed for her previous film Yashoda when she was under treatment for myositis. Samantha on Monday attended an open media event for the first time since she revealed her health condition.

Also Read |Shaakuntalam trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as the Kalidasa heroine in this tale of love and revenge, watch

The trailer of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam was launched today in Hyderabad. “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam,” she said at the trailer launch event.

Meanwhile Samantha and Varun are likely to go on floors with Citadel this month. Citadel is an ambitious streaming franchise that will feature multiple spinoffs. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have been cast in the ‘mothership’ series. It is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and will be directed by Raj and DK.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 12:08 IST
