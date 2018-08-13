Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan: Patriotism needs to be felt, not said

Varun Dhawan attended the trailer launch of Sui Dhaaga. Varun Dhawan attended the trailer launch of Sui Dhaaga.

Actor Varun Dhawan says it’s not easy for one to describe his or her sense of patriotism, but playing a small-town tailor on a journey to become an entrepreneur in Sui Dhaaga allowed him to experience it.

Varun and Anushka Sharma star in YRF drama Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya. In the film, Anushka plays the role of an embroiderer.

“Sui Dhaaga is very special for me and Anushka. I don’t think I can describe the feeling in words. It’s a sense of pride and sense of what you feel to be an Indian. What it feels to be an Indian, we are never able to tell that to people. Patriotism doesn’t always need to be said, it needs to be felt.

“I felt so proud when we shot in Chanderi and other places. To be in those villages and see how people there live was amazing. It made me feel what a beautiful country India is,” Varun told reporters at the trailer launch of the film, which releases on September 28.

Sui Dhaaga focuses on a local artisan couple Mamta and Mauji who, along with other skilled labour, build a business of their own.

Varun said that he found himself the “weakest” in the team as he took a long time to learn stitching and embroidering.

“Maneesh and Sharat weren’t confident about me because I knew nothing about tailoring. I sat with a tailor for YRF, Noor bhai, for over two months and learnt from him. I realised how this was no less than an art,” he said.

