Varun Dhawan puts Sui Dhaaga skills to use for father David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, who learnt the art of cutting and stitching fabrics for his role of a tailor in upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, recently put his skills to good use. The actor took out time to make a special shirt for his father David Dhawan on his 63th birthday.

A video was shared by Varun on Sunday morning where he was captured making the gift for his daddy dearest.

Varun Dhawan plays the character of lovable Mauji in the much-anticipated film Sui Dhaaga. Choosing a colourful, summery fabric, Varun decided to put his sewing skills to test. “I am not quite as good as trained tailors, but I have picked up some tailoring while making Sui Dhaaga. My dad thinks I am still a Kaccha Dhaaga (raw and young), but this will prove to him that I am not so raw anymore!,” said the actor in the video.

Watch Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan making a special birthday present for dad David Dhawan:

Varun had also wished his father David with an old photo from the sets of his film and wrote along, “Happy birthday pa. All I can say is I don’t know anyone else who is as passionate about making movies like you. Can’t wait to get back on set with u #DD #NO1.” Not only this, Varun had shared more photos from his father’s birthday celebration.

See more photos shared by Varun Dhawan on father David Dhawan’s birthday:

Sui Dhaaga also stars Anushka Sharma and the film is scheduled for release on September 28.

