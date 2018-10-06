Varun Dhawan: Sui Dhaaga is a tribute to common man

Varun Dhawan opens about his latest film Sui Dhaaga

At Sui Dhaaga’s success press conference, Varun Dhawan interacted with the media and said that his acting career was a bit funny until now. He said, “I don’t know how to react when people talk about my work. My career has been bit funny until now.”

Varun then spoke about how his career graph has been since he debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. He said, “They would say he is there because of his body. Now, I have entered the sixth year of my career, and this year, people have talked about my performance. So, it is very encouraging for me.”

The actor then expressed gratitude to his audiences. He said, “I always felt that I am a good actor. But I think it took some time for people to realise that. I am genuinely thankful to the audience because that’s what matters to me.”

On picking unconventional roles paired with conventional hero roles, he said, “It is a mixture of content and commerce. So, it feels really nice when a common man appreciates your performance. This film is a tribute to a common man.”

Sui Dhaaga has already crossed the 100 Crore mark at the global box office, and the performance of both, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, have been appreciated.

Dhawan will be next seen in Kalank, being produced by Sharma Productions. He will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

