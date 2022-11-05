Varun Dhawan suffered Vestibular Hypofunction after JugJugg Jeeyo shoot: ‘I put so much pressure on myself’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Bhediya, recently opened up about suffering from a medical condition called Vestibular Hypofunction. The actor, at an event, shared how his health deteriorated after he put too much pressure on himself post-pandemic and pushed himself beyond limits during the shoot of JugJugg Jeeyo.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Varun opened up about joining the rat race the moment things began to go back to normal after the pandemic and working even harder than before. The actor said he took a lot of pressure on himself when he was working on Raj Mehta’s family-entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo. He felt as if he “was running for an election”. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Maniesh Paul among others.

But, Varun had to ‘shut down’ because he didn’t know what happened to him. He shared, “I had this thing called Vestibular Hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.” Varun feels people are running in a race but nobody knows why. He believes, “there is a greater purpose” behind it and he is trying to find his purpose.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

As per WebMD, “A link between your inner ear and your brain helps you keep your balance when you get out of bed or walk over rough ground. This is called your vestibular system. If a disease or injury damages this system, you can have a vestibular disorder. Dizziness and trouble with your balance are the most common symptoms, but you also can have problems with your hearing and vision.”

Varun Dhawan is currently looking forward to the release of Bhediya, a horror-comedy helmed by filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who was behind the hit film Stree. The film will hit the theaters on November 25. He also has director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal in his kitty, which is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.