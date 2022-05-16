Varun Dhawan gives a tour of his house, channels Upside-Down horrors in new Stranger Things 4 promo video. Watch

It turns out that Varun Dhawan might have gone over to the horrific Upside-Down from Stranger Things, going by Netflix’s latest promo for the popular show. Netflix India shared a video where an over-eager cameraman enters Varun Dhawan’s house for an interview and a guided tour, only to realise that there is more to the interaction than he expected.

In the clip, the cameraman asks Varun about what he watches on Netflix. After ‘shamelessly plugging’ his films Judwaa 2, Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Varun reveals that he loves watching Stranger Things and proceeds to explain the plot of the show. As he speaks strange things start happening in the house, including flashes of darkness (similar to what occurs in the show), and he hastily tries to cover it up.

Also Read | Bawaal first look: A dapper Varun Dhawan rides a bike in streets of Lucknow

He accidentally opens a room that resembles the Upside Down — the alternate dimension in the show. Later, he leads the cameraman into his room, where he asks ‘if he should let him go’. The lights flicker to ‘No’ (a throwback to Stranger Things when the characters were trapped and could only communicate with lights), and Varun sets his ‘demodog’ on the hapless interviewer.



Stranger Things Season 4 returns after over two years, where the show picks up six months after the Battle Of Starcourt. Most of the story will take place in California, where Joyce and the rest of the Byers have moved. David Harbour’s Hopper is biding his time in Kamchatka, Russia. We are told that there’s a war coming, and we return to the terrors of the Upside Down. Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Kreery and Sadie Sink. The first part of the series will drop on Netflix on May 27 and Vol. 2 of the fourth season will release on July 1.