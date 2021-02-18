Varun Dhawan starts shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh

Varun Dhawan is already back to work after his marriage to Natasha Dalal earlier this year. The young actor is off to Arunachal Pradesh where he has started shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. The film marks Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s reunion after the two featured together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale in 2015.

A source close to the project told indianexpress.com, “The two of them (Varun and Kriti) have already worked together before, so they are aware of how they approach the script. Varun had really liked Stree and was quite excited to do a film in the same genre, which was helmed by the same director. His character is close to a monster in this project.”

The source adds, “The film’s shoot will go on till May, it is a long schedule as the film will have a good amount of VFX and prosthetics, which is time consuming and necessary for any horror film. This is the first time Varun is trying a new genre of this kind, and he wants to give his best!”

Also read | Director Hardik Mehta: Stree paved the way for Roohi

After Amar Kaushik’s Stree, the makers of the film have bankrolled Roohi in the same genre, starring Rakummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. With these films, Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films is creating a horror-comedy universe. The production house will also back Mujha, a prequel to Stree after wrapping Bhediya.

Along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, Bhediya will also star Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role. An official announcement on the project is due soon. The film will hit theatres later this year.