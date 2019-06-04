Eid-ul-Fitr: Varun Dhawan and Sophie Choudry wish fans on the auspicious occasion

As the holy month of Ramadan concludes, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish fans on the auspicious occasion.

Advertising

Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to wish his fans on Eid. He tweeted, “Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light.” He has just wrapped the Dubai schedule of his upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor.

Sharing a beautiful photo, Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to all my friends across the world who are celebrating today!! Wish you peace, happiness, prosperity and of course tons of yummy khaana as you celebrate the end of this auspicious month with your loved ones!! Much love #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #Eid2019.”

Eid Mubarak to all my friends across the world who are celebrating today!! Wish you peace, happiness, prosperity and of course tons of yummy khaana as you celebrate the end of this auspicious month with your loved ones!! Much love 💖 #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #Eid2019 pic.twitter.com/6COWpoJ4q8 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 4, 2019

Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2019

Also read | Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Advertising

Apart from Sophie and Varun, actors Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan also shared their wishes on social media as a part of an ad campaign.

The date of Eid ul-Fitr typically varies from country to country, depending on whether the moon has been seen or not.