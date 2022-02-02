Varun Dhawan and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari rock the stage with their moves. Watch video

Shweta Tiwar’s daughter Palak Tiwari is currently being seen everywhere after her successful stint in the popular Harrdy Sandhu number “Bijlee Bijlee.” Recently, she was videoed filming what appeared to be a commercial with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

Dressed in a blingy red dress, the dancer was seen matching steps with Dhawan on the Akshay Kumar track “Hookah Bar.” The chemistry shared by the pair within the short clip had fans excited to see them in a longer format. One fan wrote, “They are looking so good they will make good pair in movie or web.” Another person mentioned, “Wow, superb.” Another person wondered if the duo has been shooting for a movie.

Watch the video featuring Palak Tiwari and Varun Dhawan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

This is the first time Palak Tiwari has collaborated with Varun Dhawan, and going by the reactions of people, it looks like the audience is eagerly waiting for them to star in a project together.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his next, a family drama by the name of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in pivotal parts. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie is set for a June 24 release this year. Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari recently made headlines when she stepped out together for an outing with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.