Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and others celebrate International Dance Day

On International Dance Day, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others expressed what dance means to them through their posts on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Happy international dance day! The biggest thank you to all the amazing choreographers I have had the honour to work with. Because of their faith in me I am able to do one of my most favourite things – dance!”

Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself dancing with choreographer Piyush Bhagat.

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote a heartfelt note while celebrating International Dance Day. “It’s International dance day and I cannot emphasize enough how much dance means to me. It’s not about being good or bad at it, for me it has always been a form of expressing myself. I’ll dance when I’m happy, I’ll dance when I’m waiting, I might just end up dancing when I’m hungry too. It is like a hidden language of the soul that I keep speaking at every moment. Also, to everyone who’s reading this, don’t hesitate to shake a leg at any point of time….just let your inhibitions go…Keep dancing, keep expressing 💃” the note read.

Nora Fatehi, who took Bollywood by storm with her dance moves in “Dilbar” and “Kamariya” last year, shared a video from a reality show.

“This dance piece forever changed me as a performer! It taught me resilience body control, patience grace and how to give a performance under extreme pressure! I learnt a new dance style, tango,under 24 hours! I got to mix both indian and latino art in one dance performance! I loved everything about this performance! I was lucky enough to have this experience with @cornelr2090 ! This changed me forever! Happy international dance day everyone ! I wanted to share this throwback with all of you! ❤️” she wrote along with the video.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo and wrote, “#happyinternationaldanceday from some of us who love and live to D A N C E!”

Madhuri Dixit also wished her fans on International Dance Day.

Tum kya apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam, hum log ko Anarkali samajhta hai be … kitna nacha raha hai? 😂😉

.

Wish you all happy dancing 🕺🏼!! dance your way to fitness, dance your way to happiness. .

.

😊 #dance #happyworlddanceday #worlddanceday #internationaldanceday pic.twitter.com/p1yhnJVKBq — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 29, 2019

Celebrating Sunny paaji’s foray into politics & #WorldDanceDay by doing his most famous dance move from Gaddar! pic.twitter.com/m4CPzhmDXZ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) April 29, 2019

Apart from these stars, Sanya Malhotra, Gurmeet Choudhary and Rithvik Dhanjani too wished fans on International Dance Day.