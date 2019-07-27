Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi wrap Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi have wrapped up the shoot of their dance film Street Dancer 3D. Helmed by Remo D’souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is scheduled for January 24 release.

Varun shared photos from the wrap-up party of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Its a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I cant explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family.”

The makers of Street Dancer 3D have collaborated with dance troupes from UK, Germany, Nepal and Africa for the climax sequence of the movie. Apart from Varun, Shraddha and Nora, the film also features Prabhudheva and the stars of the TV reality show Dance India Dance including Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Shakti Mohan among others.

Not only Varun, Shraddha too shared photos and videos from the last day of shoot of Street Dancer 3D. In the videos, we saw Nora teaching belly dancing to her crew members and Raghav, in his inimitable style entertained everyone.

Street Dancer 3D marks the third instalment in Remo D’souza dance drama franchise, ABCD.

We have already seen the first look posters of Varun, Shraddha and Parbhudheva from the movie and now it will be interesting to see what the teaser and trailer of the film hold for the audience.

Sharing how Street Dancer 3D is a family reunion, Remo had shared, “For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again work with Prabhu Sir, Varun and Shraddha and welcome Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing but this time, the passion will be limitless!”