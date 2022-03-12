Varun Dhawan shields Samantha Ruth Prabhu as photographers surround them, fans ‘can’t wait for Citadel’

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were spotted in Mumbai on Friday. As the paparazzi surrounded the two actors and asked for pictures, Samantha looked visibly hesitant and a bit scared. Looking at her reaction, Varun tried to protect her and asked the photographers not to scare her.

A video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, has Varun and Samantha leaving from an office in Mumbai. The moment photographers asked Samantha to stop for pictures, Varun asked them to move back a little and told them, “Kyun dara rahe ho usko? Darao mat (Why are you scaring her? Do not scare her)”. The Main Tera Hero actor’s reaction made Samantha smile. Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru was also present at the scene.

Later, Varun carefully walked Samantha to the car. His gesture left many impressed. In the comments section of the video, many Instagram users praised the actor for his ‘humble’ nature. One of the users wrote, “How cute it is😍.” Another added, “Love the way he just kept his arms around to protect..but didn’t touch her… he’s very good😍” A few also noticed how the actor was seen with Rashmika Mandanna recently and now he was spotted with Samantha, “Pehle rashmika abhi sam😍😍”.

Some also wondered if Varun and Samantha are doing a web series together, “Aren’t they doing a series together?” A fan commented on the video, “Can’t wait to see both of them in Citadel.”

Last year, a few reports suggested that Varun and Samantha will come together for the Indian leg of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. It will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Samantha has earlier collaborated with Raj and DK for The Family Man 2.