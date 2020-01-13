Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan to reunite for ‘maha entertainer’

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have done Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). (Photo: Shashank Khaitan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have done Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). (Photo: Shashank Khaitan/Instagram)

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on Monday announced its next big project, to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film will feature actor Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Shashank and Varun have previously collaborated on hit films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

The Twitter handle of Dharma Productions shared the news. Its tweet read, “Humpty & Badri found their Dulhania & a happy ending… Now, time for another story spun with fun but this hero is not in search for his Dulhania! Third time will be lucky as @Varun_dvn & @ShashankKhaitan are coming together again! Stay tuned, thoda toh mazza “lele”!”

Humpty & Badri found their Dulhania & a happy ending…

Now, time for another story spun with fun but this hero is not in search for his Dulhania!😉 Third time will be lucky as @Varun_dvn & @ShashankKhaitan are coming together again! Stay tuned, thoda toh mazza “lele”! — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 13, 2020

This comes a day after Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar hinted at the third collaboration of Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan. Karan tweeted, “The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!! Two close friends @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn come back with their third offering! We @DharmaMovies announce tomorrow! Watch this space!!”

The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!! Two close friends @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn come back with their third offering! We @DharmaMovies announce tomorrow! Watch this space!!👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/oWLgsjthrA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 12, 2020

Varun Dhawan shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in the first two films of the Dulhania franchise. The female lead of the new project is yet to be revealed.

Varun, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D. Shashank, on the other hand, last helmed Dhadak (2018) that marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd