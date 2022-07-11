Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Alia Bhatt remember Sidharth Shukla as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 8 years

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania on Monday completed eight years of its release today. The Shashank Khaitan film, from the stables of Dharma Productions, also marked the Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. On the happy occasion, the team shared heartfelt notes about their time together and even fondly remembered Shukla, who passed away last year following a heart attack.

Sharing photos with Bhatt and Shukla during the promotions of their film, Dhawan tweeted, “8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends 🙏.”

Alia Bhatt reshared Varun Dhawan’s post on her Instagram story. She also posted a few videos of fans dancing on a song from the film.

Director Shashank Khaitan shared a long note on Instagram thanking the team of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He mentioned how it feels like they made the film in another lifetime. Sharing how during this period Dhawan got married, Johar had kids and even Bhatt is set to be a mother, the director remembered Shukla, saying he left them for a better place.

The note read, “#8 years of #hskd … At times it feels like yesterday and at times another lifetime… So much has happened in just 8 years … Varun got Married. Karan had babies. I had a baby. Alia got married and is about to have a baby. Many of my HOD’s who were kids then, now have babies … Okay enough of baby talk. Raj and Bhanu went on to become film Directors. We battled through Covid. Siddharth Shukla left us for a better place 👼🏼. As I write this post, I am on recce for my next film. My heart is filled with gratitude. Thank you Karan for the continuing belief in me. You truly have given me wings to fly. Aaloo seeing you soar so high, makes me so happy and proud. Wishing you the best in all the new roles you will embark. VD my brother my friend. We celebrate each others success and encourage each other through our failures. We are truly Karmic brother’s… My unbelievable cast and crew… thanking you for believing in me then and now… Loads and loads of love. My family, my strength and my biggest cheerleaders. Love you. Nals my soulmate and companion, thank you for everything and thank you for Masaya. The greatest joy I feel is opening my eyes and seeing her smile. And to my mentor Dr. Daisaku Ikeda. Deepest gratitude for selflessly propagating the law. Its because of #nammyohorengekyo that through everything I smile, I fight and feel happiness everyday.”

Shashank Khaitan also shared an Instagram story mentioning how he still cannot believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more with them. He also said Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are the ”best actors”.

After making a thunderous debut with Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan played lovers in the hinterland drama Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Their on-screen chemistry was much loved, leading the makers to even cast them together in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.