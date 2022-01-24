Varun Dhawan shares unseen wedding, haldi photos with Natasha Dalal on first marriage anniversary

Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their first anniversary today. Varun took to Instagram and shared unseen photos from their wedding ceremonies, last year.

Sharing a few wedding photos on Instagram, Varun wrote, “1 ( heart icon),” in the caption. In the photos, the couple can be seen holding hands, exchanging garlands and folding hands, saying namaste during the wedding ceremony. Karisma Kapoor commented, “Cuties.” Tiger Shroff wished the couple while Neha Kakkar and Huma Qureshi dropped heart icons in the comments section. Saba Ali Khan wrote, “And wishing you many more beautiful memories.” Dino Morea also wished them happy anniversary.Varun also shared photos from their haldi ceremony.

Varun and Natasha married in a private ceremony. The two tied the knot in Alibaug in the presence of a few family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Varun had earlier explained to Hindustan Times why they opted for a small ceremony, saying that they wanted to be responsible during this difficult period. He also said that he had elderly people attending the wedding, and wished to be extra careful. Varun has always been cognisant of the fact that Natasha isn’t from showbiz, and that she might not be too comfortable with ‘show-sha’, as he called it. The couple had been dating for several years, before they decided to get married.

Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1. He has other films in the pipeline, including Bhediya, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.