Varun Dhawan is ‘Chachu No.1’

Varun Dhawan shared niece photo on Instagram. (Picture credit: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan shared niece photo on Instagram. (Picture credit: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi were recently blessed with a baby girl. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo that he captioned as “love at first sight.”

In the photo, we see the entire Dhawan family dressed in the most David Dhawan manner. While Varun wore Chachu No. 1 t-shirt, David Dhawan was seen wearing Dadu No. 1. Varun’s mother sported a Dadi No.1 t-shirt and Rohit-Jaanvi wore Daddy No.1 and Mummy No. 1 t-shirts, respectively.

Ever since the actor posted the photo, Varun is being showered with congratulatory messages. While Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Badhaai Ho” with a heart emoticon, Kunal Kapoor said, “Congratulation buddy.” Maniesh Paul too commented on the photo, saying, “Congrats to the family no.1”.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan, who gave a critically acclaimed performance in October, has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film titled Sui Dhaaga. Varun is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s production Kalank. Interestingly, Kalank will reunite Alia Bhatt and Varun for the fourth time. The two have shared screen space in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student of The Year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd