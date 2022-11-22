Varun Dhawan says Sania Mirza’s mother scolded her for bringing her fruit: ‘She thought I was cracked’

Varun Dhawan confessed that he had a huge crush on Sania Mirza once. However, their first meeting turned out to be quite a dampener after the tennis star’s mother scolded him.

In a chat with Curly Tales Middle East, Varun and Kriti Sanon answered some fun questions, while they promoted Bhediya. As they spoke about their first pay cheques, Varun shared that he was interning with Mukul Anand’s production house when he got a chance to assist during an ad shoot with Sania. While his primary job was to get 300 pairs of shoes, given his soft corner for the tennis star, he went to get an apple for her at her request. However, it ended up with him getting a scolding from her mother.

“She asked me for an apple. And I got this apple and I think her mother thought I was cracked. I was giving her like… I said Aunty… apple. So she asked who told you to bring this apple?” recalled Varun. He then said that as he named Sania, her mother said that her daughter doesn’t eat apples. Before the matter could escalate, Sania arrived there and calmed her mother, and said that she indeed had asked for the fruit. Varun revealed that he got Rs 5000 for the jig, as Kriti laughed about whether he was paid to just get the apple for Sania.

Varun Dhawan recently clocked a decade in the film industry. Having debuted with Student of the Year and went on to deliver consecutive blockbusters like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD2, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Judwaa 2. The actor, however, also suffered box office setbacks with films like Kalank and October.

During the trailer launch of Bhediya, Varun said in these ten years, his attempt was to always keep the audience as his priority. “I’ve always kept an ear out to hear what the audience is trying to tell me. It isn’t that I’ve done superb work in every film. If people criticise, it’s for this. I’m always trying to hear, grow. There was a time when I’d think arrogantly, that everything is going fine, so why should I even care what someone is saying.”

Billed as a creature comedy, Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It’s set to hit cinema halls on November 25.