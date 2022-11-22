scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Varun Dhawan says he will watch FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, reacts when asked to choose between Brazil and Argentina. Watch video

Varun Dhawan is an ardent football fan, and will be going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final.

varun dhawanVarun Dhawan is busy with Bhediya promotions. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The FIFA World Cup fever has left no prisoners, including celebrities. Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bhediya, confessed that he is also an ardent fan of football but has not gotten a chance to watch the on-going tournament as yet.

“Abhi dekhna ka mauka nahi mil raha, but I am supposed to go for the world cup final. I will be going for the final in Qatar,” said the actor.

When asked to pick between Argentina and Brazil, Varun said he doesn’t mind either team winning the World Cup. “I hope Brazil gets in over Argentina. Actually, Argentina aur Brazil mereko dono chalega (I don’t really mind either of them winning).”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will soon be seen with Kriti Sanon in the horror-comedy Bhediya, which also stars Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role. The film is said to be a spin-off of director Amar Kaushik’s highly successful Stree, which had Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Also Read |

Bhediya releases in cinemas on November 25.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:05:16 pm
