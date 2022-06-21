Varun Dhawan says he ‘manifested’ his films to flop, knew Kalank was ‘not going to work’

Actor Varun Dhawan in a new interview claimed that he almost ‘manifested’ his films to flop. Admitting that this is a ‘bizarre’ way of thinking, he said that he knew prior to Kalank’s release that the film wouldn’t do well at the box office.

Varun had been on a phenomenal hot streak before Kalank bombed. He followed it up with Street Dancer 3D, which also underperformed, and then in Coolie No 1, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video, but earned Varun some of the worst reviews of his career. Previously, producer Karan Johar claimed responsibility for Kalank‘s box office failure, and said that it taught him to retain oversight on his projects.

He said in an interview with Film Companion, “I don’t know how bizarre this will sound, but I’m someone who does believe in manifestation, and intuition and spirituality. So, sounds bizarre, but I almost manifested giving a flop.” He explained, “So, the first couple of years, it was just working, working, working… I knew it was going to work. But before something didn’t have to work, I knew this is not going to work.”

Asked if he was talking about Kalank, Varun continued, “Yes, to some degree, I had a feeling. I couldn’t be 100% sure. But sometimes you do films for the wrong reasons, sometimes you do films for the money. I got completely burnt out after Street Dancer and I wanted to take a break also… I didn’t want to do films. Because I was emotionally so exhausted after that film, it was hard work, doing those dances. Though it’s important for me to say this, the producer made a lot of money on that film, and he’ll tell you, but the film didn’t go to the level it should have, for me.”

Varun said that he feels ‘blessed’ that Street Dancer 3D was the third highest-grossing film of the year, despite the pandemic, and that on the flip side, he also manifested working with Nitesh Tiwari. The actor will collaborate with the filmmaker on Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. But next up, after JugJugg Jeeyo, he has the horror comedy Bhediya.