Varun Dhawan says Bollywood is getting its ‘a** kicked’ by films like Kantara: ‘We should take inspiration’

Actor Varun Dhawan is mostly known for his mainstream Bollywood movies, but he said in an interview that he is keen on starring in South Indian cinema. The actor said that Bollywood should take inspiration from films like Kantara and KGF, and work towards making Indian cinema as a whole shine.

The actor, who was last seen in the relationship drama JugJugg Jeeyo, will next be seen in the horror comedy Bhediya. Varun was speaking at the India Today Conclave when he expressed his desire to work in South cinema.

Varun said, “Indian films are doing really well… If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. It’s the best thing for Indian films to grow right now. I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting their a** kicked right now. So maybe it’s a great time and easy answer for me to say that. I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil, and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil as well.”

In the last few months, films from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries have been doing well critically and commercially. Movies such as Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Ponniyin Selvan 1, and Vikram, among others, have broken several box office records not just in their respective states but also across the Hindi speaking belt.

Varun also pointed out that even Bollywood actors are loved by audiences in the south. “I don’t know why people forget that KGF 2 also had Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in it. Why do you forget that as well? They are also loved over there and we also love all the actors from there,” Varun said.

The actor said that while many people can divide them, the Indian film industry functions with unity. “I just seek inspiration… I think Allu Arjun is amazing and Yash has done great with KGF. Even now, if you see, Kantara, the way the film has been written, directed and acted by the same person, Rishab Shetty. People can divide us, but we are one country and it is a good time to be collaborative because cinema, in general, we are going through a big transition all over,” he said.

Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on November 25. Besides Bhediya, Varun will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.