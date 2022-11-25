Varun Dhawan says Bollywood has not evolved, reveals wife Natasha Dalal loved Bhediya: ‘Ab mujhe dusron ki biwiyon ko khush karna hai’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was seen in the recent movie Bhediya, reflected on his 10-year-long journey in the industry as an actor. The actor said that he has not seen Bollywood as an industry evolve during the 10 years. Varun also opened up about his fear and also opened up about his father, director David Dhawan’s advice for him.

In an interview with India Today, the actor spoke about his biggest critic and said, “I myself am my biggest critic and I am beginning to realize that I am still very competitive and I don’t think the industry has evolved.”

Further when asked about his biggest fear, Varun said, “The fear of being insecure. My father told me that hits and flops are a part of everyone’s life. He said to move beyond it and don’t tie yourself to the results so much. I have seen in my dad’s career, whenever failure would happen, two days he would be very low and listen to us or my mother, third onwards he will be like ‘mujhe karne do apna kaam.” (Sic)

Bhediya director Amar Kaushik backed Varun and said, “We are in this industry to have fun.” Varun also revealed that his wife, designer Natasha Dalal has influence on the kind of roles he plays in movies. He said, “Supernatural thrillers, things pivoting towards darker stuff that’s all Natasha because most of the time at night she’s watching these serial killer films.”

He said that Natasha loved the film and revealed that she was the first person to watch the film. “Meri biwi toh khush ho gayi, mujhe dusron ki biwion ko khush karna hai (My wife is happy, now I want to make others wife happy),” he added.

Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The film was released in theatres on November 25.