Varun Dhawan says Bhediya was physically exhausting, shares BTS video of his transformation into a werewolf

Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan recently wrote a thank you note for the creature comedy’s team and his audience for showering him with support and love. Varun, who plays a werewolf in the film, also shared a behind-the-scenes video on his social media, which highlighted his transformational experience of becoming a bhediya, literally.

In the clip, the film’s director Amar Kaushik said he did not want Varun to cut his beard, or wax his chest hair in order to look more relatable to the average person. He wanted him to be presentable but not very groomed, adding in Hindi: “Varun did not look like a Bhaskar. So the beard he had kept during the pandemic, I told him to keep it, and also to not cut his chest hair. For this part, Varun removed that star tag out his system and I could only see Bhaskar at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, Varun shared how the scenes which featured him becoming a werewolf were the hardest for him as it did not involve any dialogues.

“There are no dialogues, and so much physical acting involved. It was exhausting. I hope people will say Amar Kaushik (the director) has been able to extract a different Varun, one which they hadn’t seen before,” the actor signed off, as his note read, “Playing Bhediya has been by far the most challenging character I have ever played. The physical exhaustion I used to feel post doing the transformational scenes I can’t explain. Thank you @amarkaushik @maddockfilms @pvijan @officialjiostudios #dineshvijan for this oppurtunity. To my audience thank u for the ❤️.”

Bhediya has been performing decently at the box office despite the massive Drishyam 2 wave. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.