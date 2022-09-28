scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan says the audience is ’emotionally linked’ to a film’s report card: ‘The profit or loss that’s going to happen…’

Varun Dhawan shared that audience is very invested in a film's report card. The actor shared that the viewers are 'emotionally linked' to a project which is why they seek these results.

varun dhawanVarun Dhawan's upcoming films include Bhediya and Bawaal.

Varun Dhawan, who will soon complete 10 years in Hindi films, has spoken about the success or failure of films and shows on OTT platforms. In a recent interview, Varun talked about how a film’s fate is measured on streaming platforms as unlike the box office, there are no direct numbers with which one can gauge the response from the audience.

Varun shared with Pinkvilla that “art is subjective” and while the profits and losses from a project don’t hurt anyone but the investors, the audience is “emotionally linked” to a film’s journey. “Eventually, the profit or the loss that’s going to happen is going to happen to the studio, or the producer or the company that is investing in it. It doesn’t really hurt anyone else. But obviously, fans and audiences are so emotionally linked to this journey, that’s what they want to know,” he said.

Varun Dhawan said that being on an OTT platform takes off the pressure of the box office as creators can make some risky choices. “In a way, that’s nice that there is a platform that is taking off that pressure. Otherwise, everyone who is going to make something is only going to think, ‘Maybe I should make something because this will run’. You will never be able to do out-of-the-box things and create something new then,” he said.

Varun seemed to be suggesting that he might star in an OTT project. He is rumoured to be starring in Raj & DK’s Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu but there hasn’t been any announcement regarding the same.

When asked if there is any celebrity that he wouldn’t want to see on OTT, Varun Dhawan said, “Salman Khan should not (come on OTT). I don’t want to see Salman bhai (on OTT). For me, I am happy watching him on Eid or any other big holiday on a big screen.”

