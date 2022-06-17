Varun Dhawan says Arjun Kapoor didn’t dance to The Punjaabban Song, The Lady Killer actor says ‘Aapki team ne record nahi kiya’

Arjun Kapoor has responded to Varun Dhawan, who said that the actor did not dance to Jugjugg Jeeyo song “The Punjaabban Song” at an event. Arjun took to Instagram stories to share a video from the event and said that Varun’s team did not record his performance.

In the video, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing to “The Punjaabban Song”. But hidden behind Kiara and Varun is Arjun whose dance steps are not visible in the frame.

While sharing the video on his Instagram stories, Arjun wrote, “@varundvn Jab humne kiya toh aapki team ne record nahi kiya kyunki aap @kartikaaryan ke Bhool Bhulaiya mein kho gaye. (Varun, when I did the steps, your team didn’t record as you were busy with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa.)”

The story was in response to Varun Dhawan’s video in which Arjun Kapoor was seen just standing even as others danced to “The Punjaabban Song”. “Aap sab jug jugg jeeyo 🙏 Sirf @arjunkapoor ne step nahi kiya Love u guys @ranveersingh @kartikaaryan @sidmalhotra @kritisanon @ayushmannk @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor @radhikamadan @parineetichopra,” Varun had captoned the video on Instagram.

Jugjugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, is a joint production between Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. It is set to release on June 24, 2022.

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns. He also has Kuttay and The Lady Killer in the pipeline.