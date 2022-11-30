Varun Dhawan says Ajay Devgn called him after his first flop: ‘He’s the MS Dhoni of actors’

Varun Dhawan has always been hungry for risks. The actor says even his latest creature comedy Bhediya is an attempt to do something different and push the envelope, much like films from the early stage of his career, October and Badlapuir, which Varun insists a “lot of people like to forget.”

In Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, Varun plays a ware-wolf. The actor said the film, which opened to good reviews but underwhelming box office figures, is proof that it’s possible to mount a project like this and find an acceptance.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan confirms talks with Anees Bazmee for a film; teases Citadel shoot in December

“A lot of people like to forget this, but I have done films like Badlapur and October pretty early on in my career. So I have always wanted to take risks, push the envelope. Bhediya is… I mean I am playing a wolf; it doesn’t get more different than that.

“To do that and have so many reviewers and audience members get convinced that something like this can be pulled off, I think is a big feat for the industry, for Amar, Dino (Dinesh Vijan), Jio Studios, who backed the film. It is exciting when someone from India backs something like that, we should never stop doing that,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun was speaking on the sidelines of IIFA 2023 press conference, which was also attended by Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Amit Trivedi, Badshah and Sunidhi Chauhan among others.

At the box office, Bhediya faced stiff competition from Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 2, which is running successfully even in its third week. Calling Ajay Devgn a “rockstar”, Varun said he has always admired him and is in awe of how he takes success and failures in his stride.

Varun revealed that when he had delivered his first flop (October), Ajay Devgn was the first person to call him and remind him that hits and flops will be a part of his career–but the love will be constant.

“I like the way he handles his career, whether its success or failures, his expression remains the same. He is the MS Dhoni of actors. He is so encouraging to youngsters. I have to say this about him, when I had a string of hits and one film didn’t work, he was the first person to call me up and asked how am I doing.

Advertisement

“I told him this is the first time (my film has not worked) and he told me, ‘It doesn’t matter, people love you, you are here to stay. It is part and parcel, keep moving on.’ He is an actor I really admire,” he added.

Varun had two releases this year, Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which was a moderate success at the box office. He will be next seen in Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.