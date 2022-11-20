scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are soaking up some sun at Goa beachside, see photos

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, who are currently in Goa, enjoyed some good time by the beach.

varun dhawan, sara ali khanVarun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Goa. (Photo: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhediya, took to his Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous picture with Sara Ali Khan. Varun and Sara, who are in Goa for the International Film Festival of India 2022, seemed to be enjoying some sun at the beach. Sara also shared a selfie with Varun and wrote in the caption, “Sea you.”

 

Varun and Sara had earlier starred in the movie Coolie No 1 and Sara’s next film Ae Watan Mere Watan was recently announced by Varun. The Bhediya actor made the announcement in ‘Sara style’ and said, “Freedom fighter powerful like sun, Britishers ho gaye stun, khabar brought to you by Dhawan Number 1.” The caption read, “As promised, there you go… i can in no way contain my excitement for this one, how about you?” The film is helmed by Kannan Iyer and is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

 

Earlier, Sara had opened up about working with Varun in an interview with Goodtimes. The actor had said, “Varun Dhawan is a crazy person and it has been such a blast to work with him. His energy specially during songs is so hard to match. It has been a great experience working with Varun”.

Sara has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in the pipeline. As for Varun, the actor is currently gearing up for Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 03:13:13 pm
