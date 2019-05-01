Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 to hit screens on May 1, 2020

The makers of Coolie No.1 on Wednesday night announced the film’s release date. The David Dhawan directorial, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, will be released on May 1, 2020.

Varun Dhawan took to share an image from Coolie No.1 and wrote, “Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 – Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020 #DavidDhawan #SaraAliKhan @vashubhagnani @poojafilms #1YearForCoolieNo1 #LabourDay.

Coolie No.1, which is an adaptation of the 1995 film of the same name, will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Films.

Talking about Coolie No.1, Varun Dhawan had earlier said, “I wanted to do this film because when I watched Coolie No.1 I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake.”

He added, “I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That is why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film.”

Before shooting for Coolie No.1, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Street Dancer 3D, the third installment of the dance franchise ABCD. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in hit cop drama Simmba.