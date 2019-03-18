Have you seen these photos of Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan?

From the latest Kalank stills to Sara Ali Khan’s click from an ad shoot, here are photos shared by our stars on their social media accounts.

“Hira Mandi mein swagat hai apka,” Varun Dhawan wrote sharing this photo.

Varun Dhawan posted this still of Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit from Kalank sets.

Sara Ali Khan shared this click on her Instagram account.

Anand Ahuja posted these clicks of himself with father-in-law Anil Kapoor and wrote along, “Stan Lee said “I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic book writer while other people were building bridges or going in medical careers. And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in peoples lives. Without it they may go off the deep end. I feel that if you’re able to entertain people you’re doing a good thing.” #StanLee … Ultimately our lives, all of humanity, is about our relationships – how we interact with our family, our friends, our co workers and the people we come across just in passing. Be happy, make other happy – this is the essence of life. “…the greatest power is love.”

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo and wrote, “Chandigarh kare Kesari ! PVR Elante see you now!!! @akshaykumar @anurag_singh_films.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted this photo with the caption, “💖Love you Eternally ✨🙏✨.”

Sharing a click of her daughter, Farah Khan wrote, “The Animal lover is in heaven! Trust Anya to find her true love even in the desert!! @suryagarh #anya #holiholidays.”

Disha Patani shared this sizzling click from an ad shoot.