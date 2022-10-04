Varun Dhawan announces Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan in hilarious video: ‘Namaste darshakon…’

Actor Varun Dhawan announced that Sara Ali Khan would be the lead actor in the upcoming Amazon Prime film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which will go on floors this month. In the new promo video, Varun mentioned that Sara would play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.

At first a cheery Varun begins the video by saying that the ‘lovely, beautiful’ Sara Ali Khan, and the ‘square root of Amrita Singh’ will be leading the film, and then switches the style to Sara’s famous slam poetry style, beginning with ‘Namaste Darshakon’. “Freedom fighter powerful like sun, Britishers ho gaye stun, khabar brought to you by Dhawan Number 1…”

Varun captioned his post, “As promised, there you go… i can in no way contain my excitement for this one, how about you?” Varun and Sara had earlier starred in the film, Coolie No. 1.

The film is a thriller, inspired by true events. Ae Watan Mere Watan, has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Kannan Iyer. It will release on Prime Video.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Atrangi Re, with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline and Gaslight, with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan has several projects to look forward to, including Bhediya and Bawal.