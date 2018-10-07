Have you seen these photos of Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan?

Bollywood celebrities today shared many photos on their social media accounts.

From Salman Khan on the sets of Bharat to Anshula Kapoor’s photo with sister Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities today shared many photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see who shared what.

Looks like the rumours are true as Varun Dhawan did shoot for Bharat. Film’s producer Atul Agnihotri shared a photo recently and wrote, “#Bharat thanks you for your love and support 🤗❤️🤗 @varundvn @bharat_thefilm.”

Atul Agnihotri also shared this photo of himself, Salman Khan and Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. He wrote, “#onlocation #memories #Bharat #AbuDhabi @bharat_thefilm @beingsalmankhan @aliabbaszafar @katrinakaif.”

Anshula Kapoor shared this photo of herself and sister Janhvi Kapoor. The caption read, “Feeling the feels for this 🐰today!! 👯‍♀️ #TheAxeOilToMyHeadache 😂 #GlitterToMyGlue #ILY 🌈💕🦄”

Sharing this click, Kapil Sharma wrote, #saagwithwhitebutter #mutterpaneer #whitecholle #pulao #makkidiroti #punjab #promotions #sonofmanjeetsingh #12thoct main nahin hatunga 🙈.”

Arbaaz Khan shared a few photos of himself and rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani walking the ramp. Giorgia also shared a few clicks on her Instagram account.

“Walked the ramp as a show stopper along with the lovely @giorgia.andriani22 for the talented fashion designer @archanakochharofficial and amazing choreographer Prasad Bidapa at the Phoenix marketcity #phoenixfestival #Bangalore. It was awesome 😊,” Arbaaz wrote with the photos.

Preity G Zinta shared this photo before an event in Kolkata.

Arjun Kapoor shared a few more photos from Koffee With Karan sets. With one of the clicks, he wrote, “Thank you @karanjohar for deciding on this combination. Koffee has always been my fav playground but after this it’s special for so much more. @janhvikapoor #koffeewithkaran.”

