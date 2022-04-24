When Varun Dhawan took on Sachin Tendulkar in a game of gully cricket, hit him for six. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan has a diverse slate of films coming up, including Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He also had an eventful pandemic period, during which he tied the knot with his longtime partner Natasha Dalal. On his 35th birthday, here’s a glimpse at Varun’s fun-loving vibe, which was in full display that one time he participated in a game of gully cricket with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The meet-up happened in 2019, on National Sports Day. Sachin shared a video of the ‘match’ on Instagram, with the caption, “It’s always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot and was pleasantly surprised with Varun dropping by along with Abhishek who joined us for some time.”

Varun reposted the video on Twitter, and wrote, “#SportPlayingNation what a brilliant initiative this is sir. Had a lot of fun running into you that day sir.” The two-minute video showed Sachin hitting a few balls with some crew members, before being seemingly taken by surprise by Varun’s arrival.

Sachin asked Varun if he’d like to join the gang, and the actor readily agreed. He proceeded to bowl a couple of quick deliveries at Sachin, who at one point really went for it and whacked the ball high into the air. The two were suddenly joined by Abhishek, who also bowled a couple of balls at Sachin.

Varun then took to the crease, and hit a few deliveries from a young lady who impressed Sachin with her bowling. Sachin then took over himself, and appeared to be hit for a six by Varun. As the gully cricket match went down to the wire, Varun’s team needed three runs off the last ball. Varun took a big swing, and failed to connect properly with the ball. Sachin gracefully declared it a tie.

Varun made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. He has also appeared in hit films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Dilwale and Judwaa 2. He is also said to be starring alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian version of Amazon Prime Video’s global series Citadel, created by Raj and DK.