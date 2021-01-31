scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sunday Reads

Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty awarded for contribution during lockdown

Varun Dhawan made donations to the PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, while Rohit Shetty provided financial aid to the daily-wage artistes in Bollywood.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | January 31, 2021 11:35:42 am
varun dhawan rohit shetty sakal sanman 2021 awards coronavirusVarun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty have been honoured at the Sakal Sanman 2021 awards. (Photo: Twitter/Urmila Matondkar, Instagram/Rohit Shetty)

Bollywood personalities Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty on Saturday were honoured at the Sakal Sanman 2021 for their humanitarian efforts during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year.

The awards that were held at Prabhadevi’s Ravindra Natyamandira in Mumbai recognised the contribution of citizens during the unprecedented crisis in the country that resulted in loss of life and livelihood.

Varun Dhawan donated Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM relief fund and also distributed free meals to the workers as well as healthcare staff leading the fight against the coronavirus.

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He was presented the award by actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, who took to Twitter to post a picture with the Coolie No 1 star.

“@PawarSpeaks @AnilDeshmukhNCP @rajeshtope11 @advanilparab @RahulGadpale Attended@SakalMediaNews  awards for #corronawarriars in presence of honourable @CMOMaharashtra where I presented an award to dashing, talented n socially conscious@Varun_dvn,” Urmila tweeted.

The awards were attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar among others.

Director Rohit Shetty was also honoured for his contribution. The filmmaker was among the first Bollywood celebrities to announce financial assistance to the under-privileged.

The Simmba director donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to provide financial support to daily wage workers in the Hindi film industry. Later, he made food and stay arrangements across eight hotels in the city for the personnnel of Mumbai Police, who are working to stop the spread of coronavirus on the ground level.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Rohit wrote that it’s been an honour to serve Mumbai and its police force. “Meet the team that transforms me into a human being. @navin.p.shetty & @aalimhakim. It’s an honour to serve my city and to stand with the force that protects it… MUMBAI POLICE!  Thank you sakal sanman 2021 for this felicitation!” the director wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut characters
7 films where Kangana Ranaut was inspired by real-life characters

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement