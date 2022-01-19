Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan attend driver Manoj’s funeral, celebs pay tribute: ‘Stay strong…’

Actor Varun Dhawan and his elder brother Rohit Dhawan made their presence felt at their family driver Manoj Sahu’s funeral on Wednesday. Manoj Sahu, who worked as Varun’s driver and was close to the actor for past 26 years, reportedly died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

Both Varun and Rohit were spotted at Manoj’s funeral service in Mumbai on Wednesday. Rohit Dhawan was earlier also seen at the Lilavati Hospital, where Manoj was rushed to after complaining of chest pain.

Varun Dhawan attended Manoj Sahu’s funeral service. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan attended Manoj Sahu’s funeral service. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan looked visibly heartbroken at Manoj Sahu’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan looked visibly heartbroken at Manoj Sahu’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Brothers Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan at their driver Manoj Sahu’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Brothers Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan at their driver Manoj Sahu’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rohit Dhawan with Manoj Sahu’s family members. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rohit Dhawan with Manoj Sahu’s family members. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rohit Dhawan spotted outside Lilavati Hospital. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rohit Dhawan spotted outside Lilavati Hospital. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan on Wednesday remembered Manoj by sharing a video on his official Instagram accoumt. The video is from the 2018 unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Calling him his “driving force” he said Manoj always had his back. In the clip, Varun said, “Manoj has worked with me since years and years and always had my back. He is everything for me. He has been with me through my entire journey.”

Several Bollywood stars paid their condolences on Varun’s post. Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim wrote, “Stay Strong Varun please .. You both were very close and the amount of love you had for each other.. Manoj bhai was an amazing human being .. still can’t digest what happened.. May his soul rest in peace.. We all will remember Manoj bhai and his smiling face forever.”

Anil Kapoor added, “Deeply saddened to hear this Varun…So sorry for your loss…Sending my heartfelt condolences to you and Manoj’s loved ones…”

Others including Farah Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dino Morea, Abhishek Banerjee, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Homi Adajania, Sophie Choudry, Maniesh Paul, and Punit Malhotra also paid tribute.