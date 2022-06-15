Varun Dhawan reveals surprising list of directors he wants to work with

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy with the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo, recently shared that he wants to work with SS Rajamouli. In an interview, Varun sheared that the RRR director was on the top of his list when it comes to collaborating with an Indian director.

“Out of all the Indian directors, Rajamouli sir is at the top of the list. Then there are so many like Surinder Reddy is great, the director who made F3 (Anil Ravipudi) has got great comedy. The director of Pushpa (Sukumar) is amazing,” he told Pinkvilla. The actor also revealed that he was on the verge of collaborating with Alphonse Puthren for the Hindi remake of Premam but the project never materialised.

Varun shared, “There was a film which I had actually loved at one point. It’s a Malayalam film called Premam. It’s such a beautiful film, it’s directed by Alphonse Puthren and we were very close to actually doing that film. Me and Alphonse met. He’s a superb guy but something happened, it could never materialise. I think there’s tremendous talent over there (South) in makers and writers and if a collaboration happens, it’ll be great.”

Varun Dhawan also spoke about his upcoming films Bhediya and Bawaal. Sharing that he is choosing varied concepts, he said, “Jugjugg Jeeyo has comedy and it’s a family film. Bhediya is extremely special. It’s a passion project for me for Amar Kaushik (director) and Dinesh Vijan (producer).”