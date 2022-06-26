Varun Dhawan reveals he fought with Kiara Advani during JugJugg Jeeyo shoot: ‘She said I am chauvinistic’

While fans have been loving the chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in JugJugg Jeeyo, things weren’t all smooth between the two during the shoot. In a recent interview, Varun revealed that he got into intense fights with Kiara before they shot for the fight sequence in the movie. So much so that director Raj Mehta had to step in to calm them down.

The Karan Johar-backed family drama talks about relationships and marriage. A scene in the film that’s been appreciated by fans has Varun and Kiara arguing as they deal with differences as a married couple. In an a chat with Pinkvilla, Varun said that before filming the particular sequence, they actually got into a fight.

“I and Kiara got into 2-3 fights before we shot the scene, genuinely. Because we were discussing the scene and she was like ‘I will say this.’ And I was like ‘but that’s not my point of view.’ As a man that’s not my point of view. I have to earn for my family because that’s what I have been taught. She’s like ‘no you are chauvinistic.’ How’s that chauvinistic? Your brother and father think the same way. Then why am I chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That’s what I was taught by my parents,” he told Pinkvilla.

A family entertainer, JugJugg Jeeyo released on June 24, and also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film had a decent opening as it minted Rs 9.28 crore on its first day.

In her review for The Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta said the film dilutes its big ideas. A part of her review read, “Falling back on the familiar Big Fat Punjabi Wedding with opulent sets, wedding clothes, ‘naach-gaana’, ‘shor-sharaaba’, every time the film threatens to get real and spiky.”