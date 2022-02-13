‘Didn’t need your comment’: Arjun Kapoor mocks Varun Dhawan’s pool video, here’s his comeback

As Varun Dhawan shoots for director Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya in Goa, it is hardly the case of all work and no play. The film’s team, which stars Kriti Sanon in the lead, often shares updates and fun moments from the shoot. On Saturday, Varun shared a video as he jumps from a tree into the pool. The actor wrote, “Samundar mein nahake 🌊 Directed by @amarkaushik Edited by @kritisanon.”

The video, which has the song ‘Samundar Mein Naha Ke’ playing in the background, got attention from fans and his colleagues.

Varun‘s friend, actor Arjun Kapoor, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek comments, wrote, “This pool didn’t need u to swim…”

Varun replied to him saying, “This comment section didn’t need your comment.” This comment exchange has received several reactions from many.

See Varun Dhawan’s swimming video here:

Going by Varun’s Instagram story, looks like his wife Natasha Dalal is also travelling with him. Bhediya actors Varun and Kriti, and director Amar Kaushik were recently a part of karaoke night.

See recent posts of Bhediya actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon:

In Bhediya, Varun plays a half-man and half-wolf. It is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. Hollywood’s premier effects studio Mr X has been roped in by the producers for special effects in the film.

Talking about Bhediya, Amar Kaushik said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible.”

Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is expected to release in theatres on November 25.