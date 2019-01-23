Varun Dhawan arrives in Punjab for Remo D’ Souza’s dance film

Varun Dhawan is on a roll. After completing the shoot of his upcoming period drama Kalank, the actor has started work on Remo D’Souza’s untitled dance film. He is in Punjab with the film’s team and will be there for the next seven days. The actor will be shooting for a Punjabi wedding song and a family sequence.

Varun, who is joined by actor Sonam Bajwa in the film, shared photos from the airport as he took a flight to Amritsar. He captioned them as “3 begins”. Later, he also posted his photo from the Golden Temple. After completing the shoot in Punjab, Varun will fly to London for a 40-day schedule that begins on February 10.

See photos of Varun Dhawan and RemoD’Souza as they visit Golden Temple

Film’s producer Bhushan Kumar also shared a photo of his film’s team and tweeted, “Lights, camera, action! 🎬 It all begins tomorrow in Amritsar for India’s biggest dance film. @Varun_dvn @remodsouza #LizelleDsouza @bajwasonam.” In a statement, he also informed that the dance film is not a part of any franchise and will have twelve songs which will be a mix of “original, folk and recreated songs.” The album will be composed by Sachin-Jigar.

“It’s a completely original concept which we are planning to spin into a franchise. It’s an exciting project for our music label to be associated with, since being a dance film it has scope for a lot of songs,” he stated.

The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles, is expected to hit theaters on November 8. Shraddha is said to be learning various dance forms to ace her part in the dance film and will join the team in London.

Being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, the film is touted as ‘India’s biggest dance film’.