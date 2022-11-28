scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Kriti Sanon blushes as Varun Dhawan seemingly confirms her relationship with Prabhas, watch

Varun Dhawan seemed to have confirmed the rumours floating around Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's romance.

prabhas wishes kriti sanonPrabhas with Kriti Sanon (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram)

Actor Varun Dhawan might have just confirmed Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ romance. Recently, on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, the Bhediya actor told Karan Johar that Kriti’s ‘heart belongs to someone else’. He continued that the person ‘is shooting with Deepika Padukone’, confirming that it is Prabhas, who is currently busy with Project K, which stars Deepika.

Also Read |Kriti Sanon calls Adipurush ‘part of our history’, says ‘this is an opportunity to get our religion globally out there’

In the video that’s going viral on social media, Karan questions why Kriti’s name is not on some list and Varun explains, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai.” He further says, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.” On hearing this, Kriti Sanon laughs and looks rather bemused.

The rumours regarding Kriti and Prabhas have been brewing for a while. Recently, in an interview to India Today, Kriti was asked who she would marry, flirt or date among Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. She replied, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas.” Fans are still waiting for an official confirmation from the couple.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

Kriti and Prabhas will be seen together in their upcoming mythological drama, Adipurush, where they play the roles of Ram-Sita. The film also stars Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The teaser released in October to mostly negative reactions owing to poor VFX, and the film’s release date has been pushed from January 2023 to June 2023.  Prabhas also has Salaar in the pipeline, while Kriti has Shehzada and Ganapath. She was last seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 11:24:18 am
Next Story

After Mangaluru blast, families of suspects from Karnataka town fret over youth falling prey to fundamentalists

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close