Kriti Sanon blushes as Varun Dhawan seemingly confirms her relationship with Prabhas, watch

Actor Varun Dhawan might have just confirmed Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ romance. Recently, on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, the Bhediya actor told Karan Johar that Kriti’s ‘heart belongs to someone else’. He continued that the person ‘is shooting with Deepika Padukone’, confirming that it is Prabhas, who is currently busy with Project K, which stars Deepika.

In the video that’s going viral on social media, Karan questions why Kriti’s name is not on some list and Varun explains, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai.” He further says, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.” On hearing this, Kriti Sanon laughs and looks rather bemused.

The rumours regarding Kriti and Prabhas have been brewing for a while. Recently, in an interview to India Today, Kriti was asked who she would marry, flirt or date among Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. She replied, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas.” Fans are still waiting for an official confirmation from the couple.

Kriti and Prabhas will be seen together in their upcoming mythological drama, Adipurush, where they play the roles of Ram-Sita. The film also stars Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The teaser released in October to mostly negative reactions owing to poor VFX, and the film’s release date has been pushed from January 2023 to June 2023. Prabhas also has Salaar in the pipeline, while Kriti has Shehzada and Ganapath. She was last seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.