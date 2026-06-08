Varun Dhawan recalls ‘messing up thrice’ while proposing Natasha Dalal: ‘Timing was off’

Actor Varun Dhawan, whose latest film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is performing decently at the box office, recently appeared on a special episode of Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel alongside Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, Zakir Khan and Aditya Kulshrestha. During the candid conversation, Varun reacted to viral memes about himself and shared several anecdotes from his personal and professional life. He also opened up about his failed attempts to propose to his wife Natasha Dalal.

Varun on how he proposed to Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s proposal to Natasha Dalal was far from a picture-perfect Bollywood moment. In fact, it was ‘messy’ and backfired several times. Recalling that story, Varun shared, “I had planned to propose to Natasha in Alibaug in a pool. I played Mark Anthony’s song “You Sang to Me.” I had thought we would be swimming in the pool and I would come out with the ring; by the time I moved to get the ring, Natasha had already gone out of the pool. Two to three times I messed up; it’s not like how you see in films; there is no perfect proposal; every time the timing was off.”