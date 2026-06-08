Varun Dhawan recalls ‘messing up thrice’ while proposing Natasha Dalal: ‘Timing was off’

Actor Varun Dhawan, whose latest film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is performing decently at the box office, recently appeared on a special episode of Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel alongside Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, Zakir Khan and Aditya Kulshrestha. During the candid conversation, Varun reacted to viral memes about himself and shared several anecdotes from his personal and professional life. He also opened up about his failed attempts to propose to his wife Natasha Dalal.
Varun on how he proposed to Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan’s proposal to Natasha Dalal was far from a picture-perfect Bollywood moment. In fact, it was ‘messy’ and backfired several times. Recalling that story, Varun shared, “I had planned to propose to Natasha in Alibaug in a pool. I played Mark Anthony’s song “You Sang to Me.” I had thought we would be swimming in the pool and I would come out with the ring; by the time I moved to get the ring, Natasha had already gone out of the pool. Two to three times I messed up; it’s not like how you see in films; there is no perfect proposal; every time the timing was off.”
He further added, “Eventually, I told a couple of my friends to keep her in one place because she was walking around a lot. If she was at one place, I could go and propose; but she was either going to get a drink or have salad. Eventually, she came to know that I was planning to propose, so it was a bad proposal. I played the song three times back to back.”
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are childhood sweethearts. According to reports, Varun first met Natasha when they were in sixth grade. Although they started out as close friends, Varun and Natasha eventually started dating. The duo tied the knot in 2021.
In 2019, Varun Dhawan got candid about his relationship with Natasha Dalal on Koffee With Karan. He said, “When Natasha and I are concerned, eventually after we get married, and we are together, and all that stuff… she has her own individuality, and that is why I am with her. She has her own voice, which is super strong with things she wants to do and achieve in life, and as her partner, that is something I want to support. She has been very supportive of my career since day one. I have known her since school. We were friends then. Since day one, she has been supportive of my dreams. It has to be the same. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams. Eventually, as a couple, you want to evolve together.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More