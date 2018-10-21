Varun Dhawan praises Badhaai Ho, calls Ayushmann Khurrana ‘Mr Wonderful’

Varun Dhawan is all praise for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho. (Photo credit: YRF/ Instagram)

Badhaai Ho is doing extremely well at the box office. The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s second hit of the year. The actor also featured in Andhadhun, which released recently. Badhaai Ho is receiving accolades from critics and Bollywood contemporaries. Recently Varun Dhawan heaped praises on the actor for his family entertainer.

Varun took to Twitter and congratulated the entire team of Badhaai Ho. He wrote, “Loved #BadhaaiHo. A very well directed film by #amit. @ayushmannk apki puri family bahut badhiyaa lagi and @sanyamalhotra07 lights up the screen every time she appears. It’s the sweetest film this year congratulations.”

Loved #BadhaaiHo. A very well directed film by #amit. @ayushmannk apki puri family bahut badhiyaa lagi and @sanyamalhotra07 lights up the screen every time she appears. It’s the sweetest film this year congratulations @JungleePictures #priti @vineetjaintimes — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 21, 2018

@ayushmannk have to congratulate you for many things so I’m gonna call you lol 😂but I have a nickname for you #mrwonderful — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 21, 2018

Varun Dhawan with father David Dhawan at Badhaai Ho screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Ayushmann had said he wants to work on scripts that do not have a reference in Hindi cinema.

“I always want to go for scripts that do not have a reference in Hindi cinema. If it is novel and unique, it definitely has a better shelf value. Like 20 years down the line, you will want to watch films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun and even Badhaai Ho for that matter. I will like to have that kind of filmography which is normal,” the actor said.

Badhaai Ho, the Amit Sharma directorial, has earned Rs 18.96 crore within first two days of its release. The film is about a family dealing with an unplanned pregnancy of an elderly couple.

