Varun Dhawan pays tribute to his late driver Manoj with a moving post: ‘Miss you so much’

Varun Dhawan has been devastated ever since he lost his driver Manoj, who had been a huge part of his life since his childhood. Manoj, who had been with Varun for 26 years, passed away due to cardiac arrest. Remembering him, Varun shared a photo of himself with a friend on Saturday. The photo showed Varun sitting on the beach, beside a message written in the sand for Manoj: “Manoj Bhai, miss u so much.”

Varun had shared a video after Manoj’s death earlier this week. “Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit, humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada,” he wrote.

The post received a lot of love from his fans, friends and family members. “So sorry brother , he was an amazing man , loyal and full of love and life. May his soul RIP, love you VD mere bhai,” Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, while Anil Kapoor paid his condolences in a message that read, “Deeply saddened to hear this Varun…So sorry for your loss…Sending my heartfelt condolences to you and Manoj’s loved ones…” Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and others had also paid their tribute to Manoj.

Varun Dhawan shared this picture on his Instagram stories. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan shared this picture on his Instagram stories. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Manoj had driven Varun to Mehboob studio for an ad shoot in Bandra. Later, he complained of chest pain. The actor’s team rushed him to the Lilavati hospital where, he was pronounced dead. Later, Varun attended Manoj’s funeral service in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his brother, Rohit Dhawan.

Varun will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya next. In Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun will star alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Bhediya, on the other hand, marks Varun’s first collaboration with director Amar Kaushik. The horror-comedy is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. Reportedly, Bhediya will have Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is scheduled for a November 25 release.