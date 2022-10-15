Varun Dhawan hails an autorickshaw to work, shares video of his ride. Watch here

Actor Varun Dhawan ditched his usual luxury car and hailed an autorickshaw in Mumbai recently. The actor uploaded a video on his Instagram story, enjoying the autorickshaw ride.

Apparently, Varun’s car was stuck in traffic and couldn’t reach his home on time. He was waiting to leave for an urgent work commitment. The actor decided to not delay his work and instead hopped into an autorickshaw with a bodyguard, and left for work. Varun also uploaded a video on his Instagram story with the song ‘Bam Bam Bambai’ playing in the background. The 35-year-old had child-like glee on his face as he zoomed around the city.

Check out Varun’s video –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan TBT (@varundhawantbt)

Varun recently celebrated Karva Chauth with wife Natasha Dalal. She broke her fast at actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor’s house in Juhu, Mumbai. Varun also shared a picture from the occasion and captioned it as, “Happy karvachauth.” The couple, who are high-school sweethearts, got married in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in JugJugg Jeeyo, will now be seen in Bhediya. The teaser of the film was recently released to a positive response from the audience.

Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote in caption, “Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya teaser howling on 19th October 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct” The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Kriti Sanon. Besides Bhediya, Varun also had Ekkis, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki, Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and Raj & DK’s web series Citadel in the pipeline.