Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Varun Dhawan hails an autorickshaw to work, shares video of his ride. Watch here

Late for work, actor Varun Dhawan ditched his luxury car for an autorickshaw.

Varun DhawanActor Varun Dhawan recently opted for a autorickshaw ride in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/varundvn)

Actor Varun Dhawan ditched his usual luxury car and hailed an autorickshaw in Mumbai recently. The actor uploaded a video on his Instagram story, enjoying the autorickshaw ride.

Also Read |Varun Dhawan doubted himself after Karan Johar didn’t cast him in recent films: ‘Am I slipping in my game?’

Apparently, Varun’s car was stuck in traffic and couldn’t reach his home on time. He was waiting to leave for an urgent work commitment. The actor decided to not delay his work and instead hopped into an autorickshaw with a bodyguard, and left for work. Varun also uploaded a video on his Instagram story with the song ‘Bam Bam Bambai’ playing in the background. The 35-year-old had child-like glee on his face as he zoomed around the city.

Varun recently celebrated Karva Chauth with wife Natasha Dalal. She broke her fast at actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor’s house in Juhu, Mumbai. Varun also shared a picture from the occasion and captioned it as, “Happy karvachauth.” The couple, who are high-school sweethearts, got married in 2021.

 

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in JugJugg Jeeyo, will now be seen in Bhediya. The teaser of the film was recently released to a positive response from the audience.

Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote in caption, “Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya teaser howling on 19th October 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct” The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Kriti Sanon. Besides Bhediya, Varun also had Ekkis, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki, Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and Raj & DK’s web series Citadel in the pipeline.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 03:01:27 pm
Karthi on Sardar: ‘It’s an Indian spy-thriller without bikinis and six packs’

