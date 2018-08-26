Varun Dhawan: I am trying to mix the mass and class with Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan will be sharing the screen space with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga. Varun Dhawan will be sharing the screen space with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga.

Having a filmography with a mix of entertainers like Main Tera Hero, Dishoom, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and content-driven cinema like Badlapur and October, actor Varun Dhawan says with his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga-Made In India he is trying to mix “mass” and “class” films together.

Asked if he consciously chooses to make a balance between massy entertainers and content-driven films, Varun said, “It is. Whenever I do a Main Tera Hero, I need a Badlapur and if I do a Judwaa 2, I need an October. Now with Sui Dhaaga — Made In India I am trying to mix these. I am trying to mix the mass and class (films) together and that’s what Sui Dhaaga-Made In India is all about.”

Varun will be seen playing a tailor named Mauji in the Sui Dhaaga-Made in India, a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and the country’s local artisans have.

Asked if Bollywood heroes embodying such realistic characters can make a statement, he said: “The clothes are on our body and made by these people, so they bring the biggest change in our lives. They change our moods the way they make the clothes. They need to be given importance.”

The 31-year-old actor says the film, which also features actress Anushka Sharma, is not just about a tailor but a person who wants to rise and make his place in the world.

“It is about the entrepreneurship, about young India and it’s about make in India…things made in India,” added the actor, who will also be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming film Kalank.

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

The Dilwale star was here to walk the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2018. Varun looked dramatic as he sported a light pink suit with black nail paint and kohl in his eyes.

Talking about walking for Rawal, he said: “This is second time I walked for Kunal and for me this time was better. It felt bigger and grander.”

